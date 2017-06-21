sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,661 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 928278 ISIN: FI0009007983 Ticker-Symbol: S2Y 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGIA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIGIA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIGIA PLC
DIGIA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGIA PLC2,6610,00 %