EXCHANGE NOTICE, 21 JUNE 2017 SHARES



DIGIA PLC: NEW SHARES



A maximum of 5 948 078 new shares (DIGIAN0117) of the share issue of Digia Plc will be traded as new shares as of 22 June 2017.



Identifiers:



Trading code: DIGIAN0117 ISIN code: FI4000261466 Orderbook id: 139874 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Size Table: XHEL Other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Trading starts: 22 June 2017



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 21.6.2017 OSAKKEET



DIGIA OYJ: UUDET OSAKKEET



Digia Oyj:n osakeannin uudet osakkeet (DIGIAN0117), enintään 5 948 078 kappaletta, otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi omana lajinaan 22.6.2017 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: DIGIAN0117 ISIN-koodi: FI4000261466 id: 139874 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL Other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Kaupankäynti alkaa: 22.6.2017



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260