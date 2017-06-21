EXCHANGE NOTICE, 21 JUNE 2017 SHARES
DIGIA PLC: NEW SHARES
A maximum of 5 948 078 new shares (DIGIAN0117) of the share issue of Digia Plc will be traded as new shares as of 22 June 2017.
Identifiers:
Trading code: DIGIAN0117 ISIN code: FI4000261466 Orderbook id: 139874 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Size Table: XHEL Other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Trading starts: 22 June 2017
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 21.6.2017 OSAKKEET
DIGIA OYJ: UUDET OSAKKEET
Digia Oyj:n osakeannin uudet osakkeet (DIGIAN0117), enintään 5 948 078 kappaletta, otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi omana lajinaan 22.6.2017 alkaen.
Perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: DIGIAN0117 ISIN-koodi: FI4000261466 id: 139874 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL Other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Kaupankäynti alkaa: 22.6.2017
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
