MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) plan to release their financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, ended May 31, 2017, on Thursday, July 13, 2017, after market closing.

The companies will hold a conference call on Friday, July 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss their financial and operating results.

A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco's web site at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cgo/en/investors/. The webcast will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Canada/USA Access Number: 1-877-291-4570 International Access Number: 1-647-788-4919 IMPORTANT NOTE: In order to join this conference, participants are only required to provide the operator with the company name, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc. No confirmation code is required.

Contacts:

SOURCE:

Patrice Ouimet

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

514-764-4700



INFORMATION:

Rene Guimond

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

514-764-4700



