

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The shooting for the sequel to the 2014 American monster film 'Godzilla' that grossed $529 million for its lifetime has begun in Atlanta.



Following the global success of the original Godzilla version and this year's 'Kong: Skull Island,' comes an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history, the film's co-producers said in a statement.



Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures announced the full cast, official synopsis and production details of the new monster movie.



There is no mention of the film's title, widely publicized earlier as 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters.' It will be the 33rd film in the Godzilla franchise.



The film, which is being directed by Michael Dougherty, stars Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga; Kyle Chandler; Millie Bobby Brown in her feature film debut; Bradley Whitford; Thomas Middleditch; Charles Dance; O'Shea Jackson Jr.; Aisha Hinds; and Golden Globe nominee Zhang Ziyi. Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins are reprising their 2014 Godzilla roles.



The new story follows the heroic efforts of the Monarch scientists who face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species - thought to be mere myths - rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's existence hanging in the balance.



Dougherty directs from a script he wrote with Zach Shields. The film is being produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Brian Rogers and Thomas Tull. Lawrence Sher is the director of photography.



The film is currently scheduled for release in March 2019, and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. In Japan, it will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd.



