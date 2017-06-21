According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global commercial granita machines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Commercial Granita Machines Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The ENERGY STAR program conducted in the US encourages vendors to manufacture energy-efficient products that can be used in the foodservice industry. Commercial granita machines are used by end-users such as foodservice establishments and slushy chains. Commercial granita machines with energy-saving solutions allow end-users to reduce the electricity cost.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global commercial granita machines market into three major segments by product. They are:

Pourover model

Liquid autofill model

Powdered autofill model

Global pourover commercial granita machines

For a pourover commercial granita machine, the operator needs to manually mix the correct ratio of the product and water in the granita machine's hopper. It does not require any special plumbing. The main advantages of this machine over the other models are simplicity, low cost, and portability.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead food service research analyst from Technavio, "Nowadays, consumers prefer non-carbonated beverages, which will increase the popularity of granitas with low sugar content. This shift in consumer preference from soft drinks to fruit granitas will propel the market growth. Some of the global vendors offering pourover commercial granita machines are Grindmaster-Cecilware

Global liquid autofill commercial granita machines market

The autofill feature in commercial granita machines helps end-users to reduce the effort and avoid manual operations required for making granitas. It also ensures the consistency of granitas. Commercial end-users of commercial granita machines focus on machines with energy-saving and cost-saving solutions.

"The increase in availability of high-capacity machines can drive the market for liquid autofill commercial granita machines. For instance, The Vollrath Company introduced a new liquid autofill model CBE167-37, which offers a total capacity of 9.6 gallons. The machine also has improved features such as bottom freezing design, temperature alerts, and granita density indicators," says Manu.

Global powdered autofill commercial granita machines market

The powdered autofill commercial granita machines help end-users to reduce the labor cost compared to the pourover model. These machines must be connected to a commercial plumbing configuration for the convenience of automatic filling and continuous mixing of powder in the accurate concentration with water.

In powdered autofill commercial granita machines, whenever large amounts of the powder are mixed in the machine, there is a chance that the dispensed product may be diluted with the unfrozen product. One of the major vendors offering powdered autofill commercial granita machines is BUNN.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BUNN

Carpigiani

Grindmaster-Cecilware

The Vollrath Company

