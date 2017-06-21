Company honored as for its policies on innovation, social responsibility, and business growth for the third consecutive year

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, announced today it has been named as a 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 company by IAOP. This is the third consecutive year that Teleperformance has been rated among the world's top outsourcing companies.

The Global Outsourcing 100 honors outsourcing service providers that demonstrate excellence and commitment to the industry in five critical pillars: Size and Growth, Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Companies of all sizes, from around the world and from across the entire outsourcing industry information technology outsourcing, business process outsourcing, facility services, real estate, design, testing, manufacturing and logistics were eligible to be a part of this prestigious list.

"Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they really need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional, said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors lists have done just that. We are proud to recognize Teleperformance for being among the highest rated companies in customer references, company awards and certifications, programs for innovation, corporate social responsibility and size and growth."

In addition to its initial inclusion on the Global Outsourcing 100 list, Teleperformance received above-average scores in each major category, resulting in full stars and recognition as an All Star Company Provider.

"This award is a testament to our growth and sustained leadership in the global outsourcing industry, and it is an honor to be recognized by IAOP for the third year in a row, said Paulo César Salles Vasques, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group. Teleperformance continues to commit to innovation, reliability, security and growth, and contributes to communities worldwide through our commitment to CSR."

IAOP, the industry's leading association and advocate for outsourcing professionals, boasts a global community of more than 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide. The list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. The full scoring and process methodology document may be found here: https://www.iaop.org/Download/Default.aspx?ID=1605.

The full list is unveiled in the June 2nd Quarter special Fortune 500 issue of FORTUNE® and can be viewed at www.iaop.org.

ABOUT IAOP

IAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, Next 150, CAC Mid 60 and CAC Support Services. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

