Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2017) - Kraken Sonar (TSXV: PNG), a marine technology company dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors and underwater robotic systems, successfully demonstrated real-time unmanned mine-hunting capabilities during the recent Belgian Defense Mine Countermeasure trials, which were held at the naval base in Zeebrugge, Belgium, under less than ideal conditions.

To survey the target area, Kraken's AquaPix Synthetic Aperture Sonar was deployed onboard a customer's Autonomous Underwater Vehicle to detect, classify and identify specific targets in a single pass.

The company also successfully demonstrated real-time, onboard SAS processing using its latest generation Real Time SAS signal processor.

This was critical in assisting the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle provide ultra-high 3 centimetre by 3 centimetre resolution images of mine like objects while the vehicle simultaneously carried out its mine-hunting mission.

This significantly reduced requirements for post mission analysis and enabled high quality seabed intelligence to be rapidly transferred to the mission operators.

Despite the challenging weather conditions in the North Sea, including wind gusts up to 30 knots, and significant quantities of suspended sediment, which severely impaired the performance of other sonar systems involved in the trials, Kraken successfully detected a significant quantity of targets in the assigned search area and produced well focused images of the full survey area.

Karl Kenny, President & CEO stated: "We are very pleased with the excellent results that we achieved during this exercise, especially given the harsh operating environment in the North Sea. Kraken's AquaPix® SAS detected targets at longer ranges and with higher resolution imagery of underwater than conventional sonar. In addition, AquaPix® provided a significant reduction in false contacts, thus increasing the area search/clearance rates by up to an order of magnitude. This exercise has clearly demonstrated that Kraken remains a world leader in advanced sonar and robotics technology."

Further details will be provided after the Belgian Navy's official analysis of the results.

Earlier in the month, the company was awarded a repeat contract valued at over C$400,000 by a leading European defence contractor.

