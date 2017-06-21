VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- First Mining Finance Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and list its common shares on the TSX.

First Mining's common shares will commence trading on the TSX effective as of the open of market on June 22, 2017. First Mining's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "FF" on the TSX. In conjunction with the graduated listing to the TSX, the Company's common shares will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV prior to their commencement of trading on the TSX on June 22, 2017.

Commenting on the Company's graduation to the TSX, Patrick Donnelly, President of First Mining stated, "This is another significant achievement for First Mining that reflects our development as a company and signals the market's confidence in our management team. The TSX is Canada's most senior stock exchange and we expect that this move will provide First Mining with greater visibility in the marketplace and access to a broader and more diverse range of international and institutional investors."

ABOUT FIRST MINING FINANCE CORP.

First Mining is a mineral property holding company whose principal business activity is to acquire high quality mineral assets with a focus in the Americas. The Company currently holds a portfolio of 25 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico and the United States with a focus on gold. Ultimately, the goal is to continue to increase its portfolio of mineral assets through acquisitions that are expected to be comprised of gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc and nickel.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements"(collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSX, the voluntary delisting of the Company's common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange and the anticipated benefits of obtaining a listing on the TSX. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, failure to obtain the required approvals of the TSX and the TSX Venture Exchange;; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in the currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar); changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; and title to properties. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, First Mining does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

