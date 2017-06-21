Technavio analysts forecast the global distribution feeder automation marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global distribution feeder automationmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The global distribution feeder automation market will continue to register a steady growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply, reduced outage time, and stringent government regulations. It is expected that modern infrastructure facilities such as IoT and cloud computing will bring about flexibility in distribution feeder automation, and will provide both financial and operational benefits to utility companies and last-mile users.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global distribution feeder automation market:

Growing need for uninterrupted power supply

Against the backdrop of dynamic competitive environments, many businesses now realize the need for uninterrupted power supply without compromising on power quality. In recent times, end-users are losing significant revenue even during brief power outages. As most of the manufacturing industries are now shifting toward Just in Time (JIT) delivery, an outage lasting even for a short duration creates a huge mismatch between supply and demand, thereby adversely affecting the overall revenue of the company.

Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead automation research analyst at Technavio, says, "Utility companies must address a large number of consumer complaints. As distribution feeder automation can reduce the outage time by quickly switching between feeder lines, it puts the utility companies in a better cash flow position

Significant reduction in the maintenance cost of feeder circuits

Most utility companies now focus on reducing their maintenance costs. In the absence of distribution feeder automation, maintenance activities on feeder line faults are dealt on-site, which stretches the outage time and adds to consumers' grievances. Utility companies also incur a loss of revenue due to the traveling costs incurred in on-site maintenance activities.

"Power outages lead to consumer complaints, and utility companies are required to spend a huge amount of money on managing the fuel and labor costs. In addition, prolonged outage time affects the utility company's reputation and may lead to the company losing contracts for upcoming projects," adds Raghav.

Increasing government pressure to improve the quality of power

Most utility companies come under government jurisdiction in many countries. The rising need for power, the shortages in electricity supply, and the low quality of the power supplied are continuously pushing the government to have a closer look at the utilization of electricity, to achieve sustainable economic growth.

Thus, to improve the performance of the distribution network, governments in many countries have issued clear directives to the utility companies to ensure a steady and sustainable distribution power system with enhanced power quality. For instance, the international standard: IEEE 519-1992 specifies the limit of harmonics in power voltage and current.

Top vendors:

ABB

Eaton

Grid Solutions

Schneider Electric

Siemens

