AXA Property Trust Ltd - NAV Announcement (restated)

21 June 2017
AXA Property Trust Limited
Restated Net Asset Value 31 March 2017 (Unaudited)
This announcement replaces one released on 30 May 2017 at 18:10hrs
The Net Asset Value of the Company as at 31 March 2017, released to the market on 30 May 2017 has been re-stated following a calculation error and is now as follows:
|AXA Property Trust Limited
|NAV PER SHARE
|NET ASSET VALUE (£000s)
|NAV DATE
|Original NAV
|70.26p
|22,347
|31 March 2017
|Restated NAV
|66.67p
|21,206
|31 March 2017
