Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.06.2017 | 18:09
AXA Property Trust Ltd - NAV Announcement (restated)

21 June 2017

AXA Property Trust Limited

Restated Net Asset Value 31 March 2017 (Unaudited)

This announcement replaces one released on 30 May 2017 at 18:10hrs

The Net Asset Value of the Company as at 31 March 2017, released to the market on 30 May 2017 has been re-stated following a calculation error and is now as follows:

AXA Property Trust LimitedNAV PER SHARENET ASSET VALUE (£000s)NAV DATE
Original NAV70.26p22,34731 March 2017
Restated NAV66.67p21,20631 March 2017


Company website:
retail.axa-im.co.uk/axa-property-trust

All Enquiries:

Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers UK Limited
Broker Services
7 Newgate Street
London EC1A 7NX
United Kingdom

Broker
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
150 Cheapside
London EC2V 6ET
United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Channel Islands


