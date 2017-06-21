AXA Property Trust Ltd - NAV Announcement (restated)

21 June 2017

AXA Property Trust Limited

Restated Net Asset Value 31 March 2017 (Unaudited)

This announcement replaces one released on 30 May 2017 at 18:10hrs

The Net Asset Value of the Company as at 31 March 2017, released to the market on 30 May 2017 has been re-stated following a calculation error and is now as follows:

AXA Property Trust Limited NAV PER SHARE NET ASSET VALUE (£000s) NAV DATE Original NAV 70.26p 22,347 31 March 2017 Restated NAV 66.67p 21,206 31 March 2017