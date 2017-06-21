sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.06.2017 | 18:12
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AXA Property Trust Ltd - Redemption Announcement (Amendment)

PR Newswire
London, June 21

AXA PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED

(a closed-ended company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)

REDEMPTION ANNOUNCEMENT (AMENDMENT)

Following the restated NAV as at 31 March 2017 issued on 21 June 2017, the redemption announcement released by the Company on 12 June 2017 has also been amended to reflect the restated NAV per share as at 31 March 2017:

1) The Redemption Price per Share will now be 66.67 pence by reference to the restated NAV per share as at 31 March 2017, compared with the previously announced Redemption Price of 70.26 pence.

2) Approximately 26.42% of the Company's issued share capital will now be redeemed, compared with 25.07% previously referred to.

All other information disclosed in the redemption announcement issued on 12 June 2017 remains unchanged, including the total amount, and the equivalent amount per Share, to be returned to Shareholders.


© 2017 PR Newswire