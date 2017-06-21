Global Immunology Drugs Market 2017-2022 - mAbs Market Expected to Experience Continued Growth from $57.7 Billion in 2015 to $75.4 Billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.88% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Immunology Drugs Market to 2022 - Increasing Prevalence, Repositioning Opportunities and Strong Uptake of Interleukin Receptor Inhibitors to Drive Growth" report to their offering.
The report Global Immunology Drugs Market to 2022 - Increasing Prevalence, Repositioning Opportunities and Strong Uptake of Interleukin Receptor Inhibitors to Drive Growth focuses on four key indications within immunology: Rheumatoid arthritis, Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Psoriasis and Inflammatory bowel disease.
Although the patents for many of these mAbs have either already expired or are due to expire during the forecast period, the market is expected to experience continued growth, from $57.7 billion in 2015 to $75.4 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.88%.
This is due to practical and regulatory barriers to entry for biosimilars that are not present for small molecule generics, and a moderately strong late-stage pipeline. There is a large pharmaceutical pipeline for immunology, consisting of 2,054 products in active development. The majority of pipeline products (73%) are in the early stages of development, at either the Preclinical or Discovery stages, but 96 (5%) are in Phase III.
The key market players, namely AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Amgen and Pfizer, are forecast to maintain their strong market shares throughout the forecast period, despite the fact that many of the approaching patent expiries - especially that of adalimumab, marketed by AbbVie, and Remicade, marketed by Johnson & Johnson - will affect these companies directly.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
- Therapy Area Introduction
- Symptoms
- Etiology and Pathophysiology
- Epidemiology
- Co-morbidities and Complications
- Treatment
2 Key Marketed Products
- Humira (adalimumab)
- Enbrel (etanercept)
- Remicade (infliximab)
- Rituxan (rituximab)
- Stelara (ustekinumab)
- Simponi (golimumab)
- Prograf (tacrolimus)
- Cimzia (certolizumab pegol)
- Entyvio (vedolizumab)
- Cosentyx (Secukinumab)
3 Pipeline Landscape Assessment
- Pipeline Development Landscape
- Molecular Targets in the Pipeline
- Clinical Trials
- Conclusion
4 Multi-scenario Market Forecast to 2022
- Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha
- Interleukin Receptor
- B and T Lymphocyte Antigens
- Janus Kinases
5 Company Analysis and Positioning
- AbbVie - Will the Patent Expiration of Humira Cause a Loss in Market Size?
- Pfizer - Xeljanz to Overcome Enbrel Revenue Loss
- Johnson & Johnson - Steady Market Leader over Forecast Period
- Amgen - Will the Patent Expiration of Enbrel Have an Effect on Overall Immunology Revenue?
- Roche - Moderate Revenue Loss Expected due to Biosimilar Competition
- Eli Lilly - Approval of RA Drug to Drive Revenue
- Bristol-Myers Squibb - Will Biosimilar Competition Affect Orencia Revenue?
- Celgene - Otezla and Ozanimod Hydrochloride to Become Blockbuster Drugs
6 Strategic Consolidations
- Licensing Deals
- Co-development Deals
7 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kv7xk5/global_immunology
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716