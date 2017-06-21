

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session with small losses. After getting off to a weak start, the markets remained stuck in a sideways trend throughout the session. Energy and financial stocks were among the weakest performing stocks. The continued weakness in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while a profit warning from Provident Financial dragged bank stocks lower.



Existing risks to global growth such as an abrupt tightening of financial conditions likely eased over the past year, thanks to careful communication by the US Federal Reserve, but new threats have emerged due to high policy uncertainty surrounding the fiscal and trade plans of the Trump administration, the European Central Bank said Wednesday.



'Careful communication by the Federal Reserve System, coupled with a very gradual course of monetary policy tightening and the decline in vulnerabilities in major emerging market economies, appears to have eased the risk of a disorderly tightening of global financial conditions,' the bank said in its latest economic bulletin.



Bank of England Chief Economist Andrew Haldane said he considered the case for a rate hike at the June monetary policy meeting.



However, he voted to maintain the bank rate citing still few signs of higher wage growth despite upward pressure on inflation and chances of a sharper than expected slowing in the economy.



'Both are reasons for monetary policy not to rush its fences,' Haldane said in a speech on Wednesday.



'Provided the data are still on track, I do think that beginning the process of withdrawing some of the incremental stimulus provided last August would be prudent moving into the second half of the year,' he said.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.18 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.18 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.26 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.32 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.37 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.33 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.42 percent.



In Frankfurt, real estate firm Grand City Properties fell 3.13 percent after announcing a capital increase.



Air Berlin gained 2.53 percent after Tagesspiegel quoted its CEO as saying that the airline no longer needs state guarantees.



In London, Provident Financial plunged 17.10 percent after the subprime lender warned that its consumer credit division would see profits nearly halve in 2017.



Whitbread jumped 3.40 percent after the owner of the Costa coffee chain and Premier Inn hotels reported a 7.6 percent rise in first-quarter sales, in line with expectations.



Berkeley Group Holdings rallied 2.08 percent. The homebuilder reported better-than-expected full-year profits, defying a slowdown in its key London market.



Centrica advanced 2.13 percent after the gas and electricity supplier agreed to sell its two biggest gas plants to a subsidiary of Czech energy company EPH.



Supermarket group Colruyt sank 6.71 percent in Brussels after unveiling its annual results.



Britain's budget deficit reached the lowest for the month of May since 2007 on higher tax receipts, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks decreased by GBP 0.3 billion from the previous year to GBP 6.7 billion. This was the lowest borrowing for May since 2007.



Economists had forecast the deficit to narrow to GBP 6.8 billion from April's revised shortfall of GBP 9.39 billion.



The French economy is forecast to grow at the strongest pace since 2011, the statistical office Insee said in quarterly report released late Tuesday. Gross domestic product is forecast to expand 1.6 percent this year, the strongest since 2011. The economy had expanded 1.1 percent in 2016.



After reporting a notable decrease in U.S. existing home sales in the previous month, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing an unexpected rebound in existing home sales in the month of May.



NAR said existing home sales climbed by 1.1 percent to an annual rate of 5.62 million in May after tumbling by 2.5 percent to a downwardly revised 5.56 million in April.



The rebound surprised economists, who had expected existing home sales to edge down to an annual rate of 5.55 million in May from the 5.57 million originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX