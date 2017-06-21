Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2017) - David Morgan of The Morgan Report interviewed Keith Anderson, President and CEO of Far Resources (CSE: FAT) (FSE: F0R).

Far Resources currently has two mineral projects in place. The Zoro Lithium project covers a number of known lithium pegmatite occurrences and is located near Snow Lake, Manitoba. Manitoba has been ranked as the world's second-best jurisdiction for mining investment by the Fraser Institute. The second project is the Winston project in New Mexico, USA, a historic mining property with potential for silver and gold.

The company is preparing to start its 2017 exploration in mid-June with a multi-faceted program including geological mapping and prospecting, mineralogical and geochemical research and an upgrade of the 3D model for the Zoro Dyke#1 spodumene-bearing pegmatite.

The company's management and technical consultants will be accompanied by highly experienced and well-respected pegmatite scientists, Dr. Robert Linnen of the University of Western Ontario (London) and Winnipeg-based Dr. Tania Martins of the Manitoba Geological Survey, who will participate in the field examination to evaluate the possibility of academic research of the Zoro pegmatite system.

Keith Anderson, President and CEO, stated: "With the second round of drilling complete on Dyke#1 at the Zoro Lithium property and confirmation of the high-grade nature of lithium in this spodumene-bearing dyke we are anxious to plan for our 2017 exploration program. The planned activities will allow us to assess Dykes 2 through 7 on our optioned ground and also prepare for our next drill program at the Zoro1 dyke as we move towards a 43-101 Technical report."

For more information, please visit Far Resources' website www.farresources.com or contact Keith Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-805-5035 or email keith@farresources.com.

