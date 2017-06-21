Technavio's latest report on the global interactive flat panels marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on the displays sector, says, "Interactive flat panels have better and unique features when compared to whiteboards and projectors. Interactive whiteboards and projectors were introduced in the global market before interactive flat panels. Many countries adopted them as they are less expensive than interactive flat panels. However, the global interactive flat panels market is expected to grow as they have better display quality and low maintenance expense when compared to any other interactive devices

In 2016, the global interactive flat panels market is expected to grow at a massive CAGR of over 39% to reach USD 27.07 billion by 2021. The educational and corporate sectors are replacing projectors and white boards with interactive flat panels as they are portable, eliminate shadow distractions, and have extended backlight. The development of the educational infrastructure in many Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India is another major factor for their high adoption rate of interactive flat panels.

The top three emerging trends driving the global interactive flat panels marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing adoption of interactive displays for learning

The education sector is focusing on adopting new technologies for classrooms to enhance the infrastructure of the education system. The adoption of products with the touch technology will help students to learn with effectiveness and interest.

"Baanto had a survey with students about interactive flat panel displays. As per the survey, 62% of students said that the interactive technology helps them to learn the subject with interest and involvement, and 77% of students said that they are improving their grades with the help of these technologies," according to Jujhar.

Growing adoption of 3D interactive flat panel displays

3D graphical presentations are popular among students. Graphics play a major role in education, medical diagnostics, as well as in the biomechanical sector. The 3D graphics technology needs glasses to wear to view the changes which are undesirable. The 3D graphics need high requirement for interactive display systems. 3D displays will be the next-generation display, creating interest among end-users and positively driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing emergence of e-learning

E-learning is popular in the educational sector globally. It provides a solution through the latest technology and tools. The high adoption of e-learning is attributed to the increased quality of education and improved interaction in classrooms. This method has simplified the access to education. Interactive flat panels can serve as an ideal tool to deliver the content interactively.

The popularity of e-learning is having a positive impact on the growth of the global interactive flat panels market. The key participants in e-learning market include Apollo Education Group, Adobe Systems, SAP, Oracle, and Skillsoft.

The key vendors are as follows:

BenQ

Boxlight

Egan Visual

Hitachi

Julong Educational Technology

Promethean World

SMART Technologies

ViewSonic

