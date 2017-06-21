sprite-preloader
GCP Student Living Plc - Holding(s) in Company

London, June 21

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:		GCP Student Living plc
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):CHANGE IN NATURE: SHARES LOANED OUTx
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:		Aviva plc & its subsidiaries
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):		Registered Holder:

Available on Request 49,869*

Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited 333,820*

HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited 9,235,887*

State Street Nominees Limited367,730*
* denotes direct interest
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:		20 June 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:21 June 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:		3% to <3% Change at Direct Interest Level (Box 8A)
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights
DirectDirectIndirect DirectIndirect
Ordinary Shares


GB00B8460Z43		10,771,566*10,771,566*9,987,3069,987,306Not Notifiable2.97%Not Notifiable

* Includes Right to Recall Loaned Shares (676,260)
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date 		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
RIGHT TO RECALL LOANED SHARESN/AN/A784,260*

* Direct Interest		0.24%
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration dateExercise/
Conversion period 		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
10,771,5663.21%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
The voting rights are managed and controlled by Aviva Investors Global Services Limited & Friends Provident International Limited, with the following chain of controlled undertakings:-

Aviva Investors Global Services Limited:
  • Aviva plc (Parent Company)
  • Aviva Group Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva plc)
  • Aviva Investors Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Group Holdings Limited)
  • Aviva Investors Global Services Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Investors Holdings Limited)

Friends Provident International Limited:
  • Aviva plc (Parent Company)
  • Aviva Group Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva plc)
  • Friends Provident International Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Group Holdings Limited)
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:See Section 4
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
Figures are based on the total number of voting rights of 335,768,782 shares, as per the Company's Total Voting Rights Announcement of 01 March 2017.
14. Contact name:Neil Whittaker, Aviva plc
15. Contact telephone number:01603 684420

