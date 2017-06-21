

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a loss. After a weak opening, the market tumbled to its intraday low in the first few hours of trade, but managed to pare its losses in the afternoon. The positive opening on Wall Street and the stabilization of oil prices provides some relief in the afternoon.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.42 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,985.61. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.21 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.37 percent.



The biggest losses on the day came from the insurance stocks. Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance and Bâloise fell between 1.4 percent and 1.1 percent. Swiss Re also finished lower by 0.9 percent.



Partners Group declined 1.0 percent, but UBS gained 0.4 percent and Credit Suisse added 0.3 percent.



The luxury goods companies retreated before tomorrow's report on Swiss watch exports. Swatch weakened by 0.7 percent and Richemont surrendered 0.3 percent.



In the health sector, Vifor dropped 0.7 percent and Sonova lost 0.4 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche slipped 0.3 percent, while Novartis rose 0.1 percent. Shares of Nestlé dropped 1.4 percent, which weighed on the overall market.



