This Interleukin-7 Antagonist (IL-7R) is developed in autoimmune diseases in a collaborative program named EFFIMab

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) announces today that the Company has received €2.597 million from Bpifrance following the completion of a milestone related to the company's collaborative program, EFFIMab, which is focused on evaluating OSE Immunotherapeutics' OSE-127 (Effi-7).

This new milestone relates to the finalization of significant preclinical results for OSE-127 and translational data on the high expression of IL-7R in biopsies from patients with ulcerative colitis These data will be used to support the next clinical applications planned in inflammatory bowel diseases (results presented at the international congress of immunology of FOCIS Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies - Press release of June 15, 2017). In addition, the manufacturing process of OSE-127 is now finalized, making it possible to advance towards pilot batch production step.

ABOUT THE EFFIMab PROGRAM

This collaborative program is headed by OSE Immunotherapeutics as leader of the consortium to develop OSE-127 (Effi-7), a monoclonal immunomodulatory antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R). The product is under preclinical phase in ulcerative colitis and the funding from Bpifrance will enable to cover its development until the phase 2 clinical stage. The total amount of the OSE-127 program, being developed by OSE Immunotherapeutics in collaboration with INSERM and Nantes University Hospital, is of €20 million with €9.1 million allotted by Bpifrance.

ABOUT OSE-127

OSE-127 is a monoclonal immunomodulatory antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R) that induces a powerful antagonist effect on effector T lymphocytes. Interleukin-7 is a cytokine which specifically regulates the tissue migration of human effector T lymphocytes, especially in the gut. The blockage of IL-7R prevents the migration of pathogenic T lymphocytes while preserving regulator T lymphocyteswhich have a positive impact in autoimmune diseases.

OSE Immunotherapeutics has signed a license option agreement with Servier in December 2016 for the development and commercialization of OSE-127. Under this agreement, OSE Immunotherapeutics is eligible to receive up to €272 M including a €10.25 M upfront payment (received early 2017) and additional payments of €30 M upon the exercise of a two-steps option license until Phase 2 completion in ulcerative colitis and in the Sjögren syndrome.

"IL-7 pathway controls human T cell homing to the gut and culminates in inflammatory bowel disease mucosa"

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

Our ambition is to become a world leader in activation and regulation immunotherapies

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies for immune activation and regulation in the fields of immuno-oncology, auto-immune diseases and transplantation. The company has a balanced portfolio of first-in-class products with a diversified risk profile ranging from clinical phase 3 registration trials to R&D:

In immuno-oncology

Tedopi®, a combination of 10 optimized neo-epitopes to induce specific T activation in immuno-oncology - Currently in registration Phase 3 trial advanced NSCLC HLA A2+ patients EU /US Orphan Status in the US - Registration expected in 2019 A Phase 2 with Tedopi® in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC is considered in 2017

to induce specific T activation in immuno-oncology - Orphan Status in the US in NSCLC is considered in 2017 OSE-172 (Effi-DEM), new generation checkpoint inhibitor targeting the SIRP-a receptor In preclinical development for several cancer models.

In auto-immune diseases and transplantation

FR104, CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy Phase 1 trial completed - For the treatment of autoimmune diseases and for use with transplantation Licensed to Janssen Biotech Inc. to pursue clinical development.

CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy - For the treatment of autoimmune diseases and for use with transplantation to pursue clinical development. OSE-127 (Effi-7), interleukin receptor-7 antagonist In preclinical development for inflammatory bowel diseasesand other autoimmune diseases.License option agreement with Servierfor the development and commercialization.

The portfolio's blockbuster potential gives OSE Immunotherapeutics the ability to enter global agreements at different stages of development with major pharmaceutical players.

Immunotherapy is a highly promising and growing market. By 2023 Immunotherapy of cancer could represent nearly 60% of treatments against less than 3% at present and the projected market is estimated at $67 billion in 2018 **.

There are more than 80 autoimmune diseases that represent a significant market including major players in the pharmaceutical industry with sales towards $10 billion for the main products. The medical need is largely unmet and requires the provision of new innovative products involved in the regulation of the immune system.

*Citi Research Equity

**BCC Research

