Hermetic Packaging Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2025 - Increasing Application Scope from Healthcare, Aeronautics & Space Applications - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hermetic Packaging Market Analysis By Product (Ceramic To Metal, Glass To Metal, Transponder Glass, Reed Glass, Passivation Glass), By Application (Aeronautics, Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecom), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global hermetic packaging market is expected to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2025. Utilization of hermetic packages is expected to grow significantly as a result of increasing application scope from healthcare and aeronautics & space application.

The capability of the product to protect electronic components from temperature, pressure, and liquids is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The telecom industry utilizes fragile & complex materials in various applications such as trunk lines and metros which require efficient packaging, thereby augmenting the demand.

Central & South America accounted for a share of over 5.0% in 2016 Growing population and rising consumer willingness to spend is expected to increase the demand for electronic devices, thereby having a positive impact on the hermetic packaging industry. In addition, high military expenditure of USD 24.6 billion by Brazil in 2015 is likely to drive the market growth further.

Companies Mentioned



Schott AG

Ametek Inc.

Amkor Technology

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Teledyne Microelectronic Technology

Kyocera Corporation

Materion Corporation

Egide SA

Micross Components Inc.

Legacy Technologies Inc.

Willow Technologies

SST International

Special Hermetic Products Inc.

Sinclair Manufacturing Company

Mackin Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology And Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Hermetic Packaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Hermetic Packaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Hermetic Packaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Hermetic Packaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



