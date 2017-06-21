Stockholm, 2017-06-21 18:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Reference is made to a press release by Vostok New Ventures Ltd. (the "Company") on 1 June 2017 announcing the initiation of a written procedure in order to amend the terms and conditions of its outstanding SEK 300 million bond loan 2016/2019 (the "Terms and Conditions") (the "Bond Loan").



The written procedure has now been completed with the outcome that the holders of the Bond Loan have approved the proposed amendments. The consent fee will be paid to the holders in accordance with the notice to the written procedure. Revised Terms and Conditions will be made available on the Company's webpage.



Further to the completion of the written procedure, the Company also announces the successful placement of a new 3-year senior unsecured bond loan in an initial amount of SEK 600 million within a total frame of SEK 800 million. The bonds will carry a fixed coupon of 5.50 per cent p.a. with interest paid quarterly in arrears. The transaction saw strong demand, primarily from Nordic institutional accounts, and was significantly oversubscribed.



Pareto Securities AB acted as sole bookrunner in conjunction with the bond issue and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå acted as legal advisor.



For further information please contact: Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8 545 015 50





Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of Vostok New Ventures are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV SDB. For more information on Vostok New Ventures, visit www.vostoknewventures.com.



This information is information that Vostok New Ventures Ltd is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.30 CEST on June 21, 2017.



