sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,695 Euro		-0,454
-2,81 %
WKN: A1J0GD ISIN: US63861C1099 Ticker-Symbol: 2NS 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC15,695-2,81 %