

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nationstar Mortgage Wednesday announced it has moved its international call center operations back to the United States, a move that will create 500 new jobs as well as bring back customer service closer to the company's more than 3 million customers.



'Our customers shared with us that speaking to U.S. based representatives would make their service experience better, so we prioritized that feedback and have invested in moving all of our call center operations back to the United States,' said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Nationstar. 'Our goal is to deliver unmatched care and service to our customers day in and day out, and we believe this investment will have a meaningful impact on our customers and their home loan experience.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX