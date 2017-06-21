Histology and Cytology Market to Reach $26.9 Billion by 2025 - Driven by a Rise in Well-equipped Clinical Laboratories in Developing Countries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Histology and Cytology Market Analysis By Type of Examination (Cytology [Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Others], Histology), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global histology and cytology market size is expected to reach USD 26.9 billion by 2025. Globally, the increasing incidence of cancer and growing adoption of cytological tests due to its less invasive nature as compared to biopsy & higher reliability are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, rising well-equipped clinical laboratories in developing countries and favorable reimbursement for cancer screening and laboratory tests are likely to positively affect the market growth. Advancements in the cytology and histology save the time for pathologists, hence this makes the service more cost-effective.



Cytology was the largest segment in the histology and cytology market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the recent entry of various tests for cytological testing and advantages over histology such as faster analysis and economical technique.



Cytology is further segmented into cervical, breast, and other cancers based on its application. Cervical cancer segment dominated in 2016 due to higher incidence and growing demand of test for the cervical cancer screening. Furthermore, breast cancer was considered as the second largest segment due to rising awareness about breast cancer screening in emerging countries.



Companies Mentioned



Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Hologic, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare

Merck KGaA



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Histology and Cytology Industry Outlook



4. Histology and Cytology Market: Type of Examination Outlook



5. Histology and Cytology Market: Regional Outlook



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d7vssk/histology_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716