Scale-out NAS Market Growing at a CAGR of 21.05% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Scale-out NAS Market report provide premium insights of top 12 Vendors and companies' Business Overview, Product Offerings, Business Strategies, Recent Developments with Key Innovators. This report analyzes Scale-out NAS Industry by Component, Storage Technology, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region from 2017 to 2022.

Browse 60 tables and 60 figures, 12 Company profiles spread across 125 pages available at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1063021-scale-out-nas-market-by-component-software-service-storage-technology-file-block-object-deployment-type-organization-size-smes-large-enterprises-vertical-bfsi-government-healthcare-and-region-gl-st-to-2022.html .

"The scale-out NAS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.05% between 2017 and 2022."

The scale-out NAS market is estimated to grow from USD 12.58 billion in 2017 to USD32.68 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 21.05% between 2017 and 2022.Organizations rely heavily on storage systems as per their need of storing data. Increasing amount of voluminous data files within enterprises lead to the requirement of scale-out NAS technology. However, lack of technically skilled personnel is restraining the growth of the scale-out NAS market.

"Based on component, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the scale-out NAS marketin2017."

Based on component, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the scale-out NAS marketin2017.One of the major reasons for the increasing demand for scale-out NAS software is the growing need for storage, management, and quick access for enterprises generating these data files. The software sub segment is further categorized into data management & integration, data protection, high performance computing, in-memory data grid, and big data.

Ask For a Sample Copy Of report at: http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1063021 .

"Based on vertical, the banking, financial services & insurance segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the scale-out NAS market in 2017."

Based on vertical, the banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the scale-out NAS market in 2017.The BFSI sector offers tremendous opportunities for the growth of the scale-out NAS market owing to the generation of voluminous data which creates the need for highly secure data storage. Scale-out NAS technologies enable advanced data storage which helps BFSI industry provide better solutions and services. New and improved financial products and services are frequently introduced by the BFSI organizations to enhance their business operations and expand their customer database, which makes the industry a lucrative market for scale-out NAS technology.

"The Asia-Pacific scale-out NAS market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022."

The scale-out NAS market in the APAC region is projected to experience extensive growth during the forecast period. With the increasing adoption of storage technologies and rising amount of data being generated by organizations, there has been a significant rise in the adoption of scale-out NAS storage solutions and services. Increasing requirement of cost-effective storage solutions is also expected to boost the adoption of scale-out NAS by SMEs in the region.

The North America region is expected to contribute the largest share to the scale-out NAS market in 2017. The U.S., being a major economy, holds a significant market share owing to the technological advancements and willingness towards innovation and adoption of new technologies.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The break-up of profiles of primary participants is given below: By Company Type: Tier 1 -17%, Tier 2 -33%, and Tier 3 -50%, By Designation: C-level -35%, Director level -60%, and Others -5%, By Region: North America -48%, Europe -35%, Asia-Pacific - 17%

Key vendors profiled in the report are as follows:

Dell, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Nasuni Corporation (US), Net App, Inc. (US), Hitachi Data Systems Ltd (US), IBM Corporation (US), Panasas, Inc. (US), Pure Storage, Inc. (US), Tintri, Inc. (US), Scality, Inc. (US), Nexenta Systems, Inc. (US), Quantum Corporation (US).

Order a copy of Scale-out NAS Market by Component (Software, Service), Storage Technology (File, Block, Object), Deployment Type, Organization Size (SMES, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 Research Report at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1063021 .

Research Coverage Scale-out NAS Market:

This study provides a detailed segmentation of the scale-out NAS market based on component, storage technology, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. Based on component, the scale-out NAS market is segmented into software and service. Based on storage technology, the market is segmented into file storage, block storage, and object storage. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on vertical type, the market is segmented into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI); consumer goods & retail; IT & telecom; energy; healthcare; government; manufacturing; and education & academics. The geographic analysis has been carried out for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Related Reports:

Cloud Storage Market by Solution (Primary Storage, Disaster Recovery & Backup Storage, Cloud Storage Gateway & Data Archiving), Service, Deployment Model (Public, Private & Hybrid), Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2021

Software-Defined Storage Market by Component [Platforms/Solutions (Software-Defined Server, Data Security & Compliance, Controller, Data Management, and Hypervisor), Services], Usage, Organization Size, Application Area - Global Forecast to 2021

Next-Generation Data Storage Market by System (Direct-Attached, Network-Attached, Storage Area Network, Software-defined, Cloud, Unified), Architecture (File, Object, Block), Technology (Magnetic, Solid-State), and Industry - Global Forecast to 2022

Explore more reports on IT & Telecommunication market at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/information-technology/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml