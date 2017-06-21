WASHINGTON, DC and MONTREAL, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- (NYSE: CAE)(TSX: CAE) -

Note to Editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

On the eve of the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) annual conference in Washington, D.C., CAE Healthcare announced the release of CAE Juno, a newly designed clinical skills manikin for nursing programs. As access to clinical practice hours with live patients continues to diminish, CAE Juno will deliver consistent and effective simulation-based training to prepare nursing students and interprofessional teams for today's healthcare environments.

The U.S. National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) released a multi-year study in 2014 on the effectiveness of simulation training in pre-licensure nursing programs. Among other findings, the study reported that nursing students who spent up to 50 percent of clinical hours in high-quality simulation, using the INACSL Standards of Best Practice: Simulation and conducted by trained facilitators, were as well-prepared for professional practice as those whose experiences were drawn from traditional clinical practice. (Read more at https://www.ncsbn.org/685.htm.) CAE Juno is designed to help bridge that gap between classroom and hospital settings.

"CAE Juno rounds out our family of high-fidelity patient simulators by helping to ensure that nursing students master critical, fundamental clinical skills before they interact with real patients or participate in interprofessional team simulations," said Dr. Robert Amyot, president of CAE Healthcare. "As an affordable manikin backed by the power of CAE's simulation expertise, CAE Juno will allow us to offer CAE simulation to a broader audience of healthcare students and professionals."

CAE Juno was designed with guidance from clinicians and healthcare educators to provide ease of set up, operation and maintenance within busy skills labs. She is fully wireless and tetherless, and can easily convert to a male manikin, which will save costs and space within simulation programs. With a new tablet-based software program and ten Simulated Clinical Experiences (SCEs) developed by the CAE Healthcare Academy, CAE Juno will include evidence-based learning content that instructors can immediately integrate into their nursing programs.

CAE Juno is available for sale at the INACSL conference, the HPSN (Human Patient Simulator Network) UK 2017 conference and through CAE's global sales team, with delivery expected in time for fall semester nursing courses. For more information, visit caehealthcare.com/juno.

About CAE Healthcare

CAE Healthcare offers cutting-edge learning tools to healthcare students and professionals, allowing them to develop practical experience through risk-free simulation training before treating real patients. CAE Healthcare's full spectrum of simulation solutions includes surgical and imaging simulation, curriculum, the LearningSpace audiovisual and center management platform and highly realistic adult, pediatric and baby patient simulators. Today, approximately 12,500 CAE Healthcare simulators and audiovisual solutions are in use worldwide by medical schools, nursing schools, hospitals, defence forces and other entities. www.cae.com/healthcare

About CAE

CAE (NYSE: CAE)(TSX: CAE) is a global leader in the delivery of training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. We design and integrate the industry's most comprehensive training solutions, anchored by the knowledge and expertise of more than 8,500 employees, our world-leading simulation technologies and a track record of service and technology innovation spanning seven decades. Our global presence is the broadest in the industry, with 160 sites and training locations in 35 countries, including our joint venture operations, and the world's largest installed base of flight simulators. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers, as well as thousands of healthcare professionals.

Follow us on Twitter: @CAE_Inc

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170621-1097776_800.jpg

Contacts:

CAE contacts:

Helene V. Gagnon, Vice President,

Public Affairs and Global Communications

+1-514-340-5536

helene.v.gagnon@cae.com



Investor relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Vice President,

Strategy and Investor Relations

+1-514-734-5760

andrew.arnovitz@cae.com



