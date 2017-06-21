Helsinki, Finland, 2017-06-21 19:15 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glaston Corporation Stock Exchange Release 21.6.2017 at 20.15



Glaston Corporation: Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act



Glaston Corporation has received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from Oy G.W.Sohlberg Ab, according to which the ownership of shares and votes in Glaston Corporation has fallen to 0% following a disposal of shares on 21 June 2017.



Total position of person subject to the notification obligation:



% of shares % of shares and Total of Total number and voting voting rights both in of shares and rights through financial % voting rights (total of instruments (total (7.A+7. of issuer 7.A) of 7.B) B) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation 0 0 0 193,708,336 on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Positions of 17.17 0 17.17 previous notification --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting rights



Number of Number of % of shares % of shares shares and shares and and voting and voting voting rights voting rights rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type of Direct Indirect Direct (AML Indirect (AML shares ISIN (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) code 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009010219 0 0 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL A 0 0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



G.W.Sohlberg Oy is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



GLASTON CORPORATION



For further information, please contact: Taina Tirkkonen, General Counsel and SVP,HR, tel. +358 10 500 500



Glaston Corporation Glaston is a frontrunner in glass processing technologies and services. We respond globally to the most demanding glass processing needs of the architectural, solar, appliance and automotive industries. Additionally, we utilize emerging technologies that integrate intelligence and sustainability to glass. We are committed to providing our clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing. Glaston's shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.glaston.net



Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, main media, www.glaston.net