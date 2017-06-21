

Dalradian announces option and warrant exercises



TORONTO, June 21, 2017/Marketwired/ - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') announces that 356,200 of Dalradian's common share purchase warrants originally issued on 7 October 2015 (the 'October Warrants') were exercised between 13 June 2017 and 20 June 2017 at a price of C$1.04. The shares issued upon exercise of the warrants were admitted for trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange as part of the block admission announced on 23 September 2016.



46,820 shares have also been issued as a result of stock options exercised by a consultant on 19 June 2017 with an exercise price of C$0.92 using the cashless exercise option available under the Company's stock option plan.



Application has been made for 46,820 common shares further to the exercise of the stock options (the 'Options Admission'), which will rank pari passu with the existing common shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM and admission is expected to occur at 8:00am on or around 28 June 2017.



Following the October Warrant exercise and the Options Admission, the Company will have in issue 252,152,486 Common Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



About Dalradian Resources Inc. Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.



For more information: Marla Gale Vice President Communications +1 416 583 5600 investor@dalradian.com



Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat/Harrison Clarke +44 (0)20 7383 5100



Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison +44 (0)20 7523 8000



