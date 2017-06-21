Invitation to Autoliv's Q2 2017 Teleconference

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc. plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2017 on Friday July 21, at 12:00 CEST (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com under Quarterly Reports.

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time:14:00 -15:00 CEST (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT)

Main Speaker:Jan Carlson, Chairman, President & CEO

Attend the Webcast:Follow the link on our web

Attend by phone:To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

National free phone - United Kingdom:0800 279 5004

National free phone - United States of America: 1877 280 1254

National free phone - Sweden: 0200 883 440

International Call:+44(0)20 3427 1900

Confirmation Code:3120943

Audio replay: An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until July 27, 2017.

Transcript:Will be available on www.autoliv.com under the Investors section, Presentations & Transcripts.

CONTACT:

For additional information or details please see www.autoliv.com.

Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

