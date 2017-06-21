sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

98,16 Euro		-0,51
-0,52 %
WKN: 906892 ISIN: US0528001094 Ticker-Symbol: LIV 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOLIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUTOLIV INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,87
97,27
19:58
21.06.2017 | 19:17
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation to Autoliv's Q2 2017 Teleconference

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc. plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2017 on Friday July 21, at 12:00 CEST (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com under Quarterly Reports.

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time:14:00 -15:00 CEST (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT)

Main Speaker:Jan Carlson, Chairman, President & CEO

Attend the Webcast:Follow the link on our web

Attend by phone:To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

National free phone - United Kingdom:0800 279 5004

National free phone - United States of America: 1877 280 1254

National free phone - Sweden: 0200 883 440

International Call:+44(0)20 3427 1900

Confirmation Code:3120943

Audio replay: An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until July 27, 2017.

Transcript:Will be available on www.autoliv.com under the Investors section, Presentations & Transcripts.

CONTACT:

For additional information or details please see www.autoliv.com.

Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q2-2017-teleconference,c2293649

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/751/2293649/691472.pdf

PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire