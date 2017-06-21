SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Sedgwick LLP is pleased to announce its ranking in the 2017 edition of The Legal 500 United States.

The legal guide recommended Sedgwick in the following practice area: "Insurance: Advice to Insurers." Formerly and currently recognized by The Legal 500 for excellence in insurance are Sedgwick's Bermuda office -- Sedgwick Chudleigh -- and Sedgwick's London office -- Sedgwick, Detert, Moran & Arnold. With the addition of Sedgwick's U.S. offices in The Legal 500 rankings, Sedgwick's entire global insurance practice is now recommended for its excellence in insurance.

"We are excited by this recognition of our outstanding U.S. insurance legal practice," said Mike Healy, Sedgwick Chair of the Firm. "Our firm's Insurance Division has a notable record of success that has been long-recognized and appreciated by our clients, and this ranking substantiates that reality. Sedgwick is the go-to law firm internationally for insurance clients needing the best representation to protect and advance their interests, and we look forward to continuing our global leadership in the insurance industry."

Sedgwick is one of the only law firms with a presence in the three key international insurance hubs -- the U.S., London and Bermuda -- and represents many of the of the world's largest and leading insurance companies. Sedgwick serves clients from 12 U.S. and two international markets, and its attorneys are regularly admitted pro hac vice for matters in other jurisdictions.

The Legal 500 Series is widely acknowledged as the world's largest legal referral guide. Used by commercial and private clients, corporate counsel, CEOs, CFOs and professional advisers, as well as by other referrers of work both nationally and internationally, the series is widely chosen for its independent and definitive judgment of law firm capabilities.

About Sedgwick LLP

Sedgwick LLP provides trial, appellate, litigation management, counseling, risk management and transactional legal services to the world's leading companies. With offices in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Orange County (Calif.), San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., and an affiliated office in Bermuda, Sedgwick's collective experience spans the globe and virtually every industry. For more information about Sedgwick, its lawyers and the services it provides, visit www.sedgwicklaw.com.

