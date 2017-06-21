

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After the Republican candidate won Georgia's closely watched special House election, Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., urged his fellow Democrats to focus on a message of economic growth.



Murphy suggested in an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday that Democrats should avoid the distraction of the investigation of alleged Russian meddling in last year's election.



'Democrats have to be hyperfocused on an economic message that tells people that the Republican Party is all about economic growth for millionaires and billionaires and the Democratic Party is about economic growth for everybody,' Murphy said.



He added, 'The fact that we have spent so much time talking about Russia, you know, has been a distraction from what should be the clear contrast between Democrats and the Trump agenda, which is on economics.'



Murphy indicated voters he has spoken to are never talking about issues like the Russia investigation and are instead talking about wages, education, and public safety.



The Connecticut Senator argued Democrats should focus on economic growth over economic fairness, which he said is often seen as a call for wealth redistribution.



'Everything Democrats talk about when it comes to the economy has to be about more: higher wages, more college education to get them a better job, lower taxes for the folks that we're targeting,' Murphy said.



He added, 'I just think we have to be hyper-focused on this question of wage growth and job growth and don't get scared off by that message just because it's been what Republicans have been talking about.'



Murphy said Democrats should highlight their plan to build the economy from the bottom up versus the Republican idea of trickle down.



The comments from Murphy come after Republican Karen Handel won the election in Georgia despite national Democrats pumping millions of dollars into the race.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX