United States $70 Billion Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Research and Markets

The U.S. durable medical equipment (DME) market is expected to reach USD 70.7 billion by 2025

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring long-term care, rapidly growing geriatric population, and increasing penetration of home healthcare services & staff are the key drivers of the market.



Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders requiring long-term patient care is anticipated to boost the usage of DME. Diseases such as diabetic foot, pressure ulcers, & cancer, which require long-term patient care and postoperative recovery, are anticipated to contribute toward the growth of U.S. DME market.



Home healthcare is comparatively economic option over hospital stay. Hence, patients now prefer to avail post-operative recovery and long term care at home settings. Rising demand for home healthcare services opens avenues for the DME market players to up sell and cross sell the various products. Hence, proliferation of home healthcare services translates into growth of U.S. DME market at larger extent.



Increasing global geriatric population base is expected to propel the U.S. DME market. Presently, there are over 40 million people in the U.S., aged 65 years and above, and this number is anticipated to double by 2050. Rapidly growing geriatric population that forms the key target population for DME market is anticipated to bolster the growth of this sector in the U.S. over the forecast period.



