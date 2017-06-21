Embarc® vacation ownership club, managed by Diamond Resorts International®, now offers members the opportunity to travel to destinations in France and Italy

Diamond Resorts International®, a global leader in the hospitality and vacation ownership industries, is excited to announce that the Embarc® collection of affiliated resorts is expanding to Europe with destination choices for members in France and Italy.

Embarc® members can now make reservations with their membership at Le Club Mougins and Royal Regency, both in France, for travel beginning in July; and at Palazzo at Soriano in Italy for travel beginning in October. As a developer of Embarc®, Diamond Resorts is committed to expanding vacation destination options for members and recognizes these three European resorts fit within the Embarc® brand its members know and love.

Diamond Resorts acquired the vacation ownership company Intrawest Resort Club Group, the exclusive manager of Club Intrawest, in January 2016. Club Intrawest was later rebranded as Embarc® to pay homage to the more than two decades-long history of Club Intrawest and its 22,000 loyal members, as well as usher in an exciting chapter for the vacation club.

"It has been exciting welcoming Embarc® to our Diamond Resorts family, and we are thrilled to begin expanding destination options for members," said Michael Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer for Diamond Resorts International®. "We are committed to extending the same exceptional hospitality Embarc® members have always enjoyed and are eager to continue growing the Embarc® collection of resorts around the world."

The Embarc® brand reflects the exhilaration of travel, with a small network of distinctly unique resorts in carefully selected vacation destinations across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Each Embarc® resort is unique and on average, has fewer than 60 vacation homes per resort, which helps keep the tight-knit community of members small, on purpose.

For more information on Embarc®, visit EmbarcResorts.com.

