eBECS Joins CafeX Partner Program to Deliver Advanced Omnichannel Solution

Partner program for CafeX Live Assist' for Microsoft Dynamics 365 positions eBECS to enable best-in-class customer experience

NEW YORK, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CafeX Communications®, a leading supplier of mobile and web engagement solutions, announced that eBECS, a leading total Microsoft Business Solutions implementation partner, has become a strategic partner in the CafeX Live Assist' for Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner program. The program enables eBECS to deliver omnichannel capabilities and services through the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solution. As a result of the partnership, eBECS can offer its customers digital engagement capabilities that improve customer service levels, enhance agent productivity and increase online sales.

The CafeX partner program, designed specifically for qualifying Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners, provides comprehensive tools and support to drive sales through live chat, co-browsing and other personalized customer assistance solutions-all within the Dynamics 365 platform. Hosted in the Azure cloud, CafeX Live Assist is Microsoft's preferred omnichannel solution for Dynamics 365, co-developed by the two firms with a jointly committed roadmap for ongoing enhancements. Additional elements of the program, designed to facilitate eBECS' go-to-market strategies, include sales support and enablement, marketing resources and financial incentives.

Utilizing Live Assist, businesses can easily deploy integrated live chat, escalation from bots, co-browsing, and other omnichannel interactions within the Dynamics 365 environment without complex infrastructure changes or extensive agent training. Expanded digital engagement, such as seamless escalation and hand-off across channels, or simultaneous action on multiple channels, can deliver immediate positive results for nearly any organization.

Headquartered in Chesterfield, England, eBECS is a global provider of Microsoft Business Solutions to a range of businesses that include retailers, not-for-profits, manufacturers, professional services and other businesses. The company has achieved numerous awards from Microsoft and serves a global marketplace from offices in the US, UK, Ireland and Saudi Arabia.

Quotes

"As a Microsoft Gold Partner and a firm specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365, we welcome the competitive advantages this relationship offers. eBECS is the first UK partner to be working with CafeX, and we are talking to a number of prospects about the value we can deliver to them as they digitally transform their customer experience programs. Omnichannel solutions that do not add administrative complexity or steep learning curves for agents are quickly becoming essential for businesses that engage with savvy customers. We anticipate that our customers will benefit greatly from this compelling customer engagement solution and advanced services. We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with CafeX, leveraging their expertise to deliver innovative solutions that increase customer satisfaction and accelerate agent productivity."-Stephen Wilson, marketing director at eBECS

"eBECS is a recognized expert in customer engagement as evidenced by its accreditations and recent awards, such as Microsoft UK Partner of the Year 2016, Microsoft Dynamics MEA Partner of the Year 2016, Global IOT Partner of the Year Finalist 2016 and Global CRM Partner of the Year Finalist 2016 and 2015. We are proud that eBECS has elected to join the CafeX partner program and take full advantage of the comprehensive support and training to ensure that its customers enjoy the full range of omnichannel benefits and the power of this integrated solution co-developed by Microsoft and CafeX."-Sajeel Hussain, chief marketing officer and executive vice president for strategic partnerships, CafeX.

About eBECS

eBECS is a specialist in total Microsoft Business Solutions, designing and delivering Lean and agile solutions globally for customers in Manufacturing, Distribution, Retail, Financial Services, Public Sector, Not-for-profit, Services and other related sectors. Tailored to industry and business needs, eBECS' award-winning solutions cover Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Mobile, Field Service, Data Analytics, Business Intelligence (BI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Cloud and Managed Services. eBECS' solutions draw on the full Microsoft Business stack, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft's intelligent business cloud. Each solution is focused on delivering improved business performance and productivity, and is measured by embedded BI. eBECS' 'templated' implementation and unique rapid-return methodologies deliver significant time and cost benefits to its customers.

About CafeX

CafeX is the leading provider of real-time communications solutions that transform business collaboration within mobile and web applications. Trusted by many of the world's biggest banks, insurers and other Global 2000 companies, CafeX's award-winning solutions create innovative ways for customers and teams to work together to drive business outcomes. CafeX creates one-click collaboration experiences for organizations of all sizes, eliminating the friction that users typically face while ensuring connectivity to existing systems. For more information about CafeX, please visit www.cafex.com or follow @CafeXComms.

