Technavio analysts forecast the global cell imagers marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global cell imagers market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented on theapplication (cell biology, stem cells, development biology, and drug discovery) and product (equipment, consumables, and software). The market is further segmented on end-user (hospitals and diagnostics labs, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, and academic and research institutes), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The global cell imagers market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for HCS techniques, and increased focus on cell-based research. The growth of allied industries such as pharma and biotech will drive the growth of the market further. Also, the increase in the number of research and testing facilities, particularly in the fields of pharmaceutical and biotechnology, will lead to a rise in demand for cell imagers.

Technavio research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global cell imagers market:

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases

Increasing demand for high content screening techniques

Increased focus on cell-based research

Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, arthritis, heart diseases, and stroke are the leading causes of deaths globally. The prevalence of these diseases is increasing at alarming rates. The CDC estimates that by 2020, the number of new cancer cases is expected to increase by nearly 2 million each year.

Amber Chourasia, a lead lab equipmentresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "According to various studies conducted on disease patterns in 2015, cardiovascular diseases were responsible for approximately 15-20 million deaths and cancer was responsible for approximately seven to 10 million deaths worldwide. The growing burden of chronic conditions drives the demand for advanced healthcare and cell imaging systems, which can reduce the burden by intervening at critical diagnostic stages and assist in better disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

HCS or HCA is a set of analytical methods that utilize automated microscopy, multi-parameter image processing, and unique visualization tools to generate quantitative data from cells. In their most basic form, these techniques measure one signal averaged over multiple cells that are present within a microplate. The signal could be the expression of a reporter gene or levels of molecules such as adenosine triphosphate (ATP).

"Fluorescence imaging is a method that is used for visualizing samples in a high-throughput format and aspects such as the spatial distribution of targets, and the morphology of cells and organelles are reported," adds Amber.

Globally, there is an increase in focus on cell-based research as companies, governments, and research institutions have started to realize the importance of cell biology in analyzing cellular systems to reveal new insights and therapies through the early diagnosis and assessment of therapies.

In the US, the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) explicitly stated in its research grant policy that it supports projects involving cell imaging techniques that address areas such as the monitoring of the stages of mitosis, amount of gene expressed, process of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) transport, alterations in nuclear architecture and membranes during cell death or apoptosis, and other processes that occur during cell migration.

Top vendors:

ZEISS International

Leica Microsystems

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

