American Manganese Inc.: Dr. Shailesh Upreti Presented LIB Sustainable Supply Chain at AABC: Advanced Automotive Battery Conference in San Francisco

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ("American Manganese" or "AMI" or the "Company"), (TSX-V: AMY; OTC PINK: AMYZF; Frankfurt: 2AM), is pleased to announce that Advisory Board Member, Dr. Shailesh Upreti, presented "Lithium-Ion Battery: Sustainable Supply Chain to Build Sustainable Manufacturing" at the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) on June 20, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis San Francisco, California. The presentation included American Manganese's Recycling Process as part of the Sustainable Supply Chain.

About - Dr. Shailesh Upreti, Advisory Board

Dr. Shailesh Upreti, recently won a $500,000 cash award in USA Clean-Tech business competition (76W Clean Energy Tech Competition) held in New York. Dr. Upreti is a well-respected Li-ion technology expert and inventor of multiple breakthrough technologies. An IIT Delhi graduate, Shailesh has worked closely with Professor Stan Whittingham in the past and holds multiple US patents and their foreign equivalents in more than 30 countries. In addition to his technical degree, he has a second masters in international business management in combination with extensive experience as an entrepreneur. Shailesh has successfully brought more than 5 different technologies to market, including one in the material recycling space.

His 16 years of extensive experience includes bringing new products to market, business development, Li-ion supply chain & industry networking, downstream processing and investigating organizational performance gaps. He is well integrated into the global battery industry and serves on various advisory boards. Shailesh is particularly adept in defining corporate commercial objectives, business support programs and achieving organizational goals while bringing new technology to market.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production or recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company's patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become and industry leader in the recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries having cathode chemistries such as Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company's January 19, 2017 press release for further details).

The company has updated their PowerPoint, which can be viewed here.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contact :

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444; Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements," which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.