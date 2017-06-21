

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Little things can add up to make a big difference. According to TSA, all the nickels, dimes and quarters that travelers forgot to collect at airport security checkpoints totaled nearly $900,000.



TSA said it collected more than $867,812.39 in change that passengers forgot to collect from bins after security check in 2016, topping its previous record of $765,759 collected in 2015.



The new record collection brings the TSA's total coin collection to over $5.1 million since 2008.



'TSA makes every effort to reunite passengers with items left at the checkpoint, however there are instances where loose change or other items are left behind and unclaimed,' TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said. 'Unclaimed money, typically consisting of loose coins passengers remove from their pockets, is documented and turned into the TSA financial office.'



New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport topped the highest for unclaimed money with $70,615, with Los Angeles International coming in at second place with $44,811.82.



TSA has the authority to use this unclaimed money on security operations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX