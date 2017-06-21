

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Republican members of the Federal Communications Commission have taken steps toward repealing Obama-era net neutrality rules, but the results of a new Morning Consult/Politico poll found broad support for the regulations.



Sixty-percent of respondents in the survey said they support the net neutrality rules, which prevent internet service providers like Comcast (CMCSA) and Verizon (VZ) from blocking, throttling or prioritizing certain internet content.



The poll showed bipartisan support for the regulations, with 59 percent of Republicans and 61 percent of Democrats backing the rules.



However, Morning Consult noted many remain unclear about the rules, as 23 percent of those polled said they didn't know enough about net neutrality or didn't have an opinion.



Last month, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and Commissioner Mike O'Rielly voted in favor of a measure to move forward with efforts to repeal the net neutrality rules.



Internet service providers have been critical of the regulations, which they claim have inhibited investment in broadband infrastructure.



However, consumer advocates have argued weaker rules would allow internet service providers to abuse their position as gatekeepers by blocking or slowing down certain websites.



Last month's action by the FCC triggered a public commenting period before the proposal is put to a final vote later this year.



