Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal commercial electric meat saws marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621006100/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global commercial electric meat saws market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global commercial electric meat saws market was valued at USD 298.13 million in 2016 and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing influence of meat-based foods among people globally, as different types of meat-based foods are served in hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, and by catering companies. The growing inclination of consumers toward protein-rich meat-based foods will lead to an increase in demand for commercial electric meat saws over the next five years.

Competitive vendor landscape

Key players of the global commercial electric meat saws market are focusing on improving their product designs to attract more customers. The vendors are competing to retain their customer loyalty and to save costs for end-users. The improvements in the commercial electric meat saws in various areas help enhance the food quality and the operational efficiency.

Manjunath Reddy, an industry expert at Technavio for research on food services, says, "Players operating in this space offer different commercial electric meat saws with capacities of the motors varying according to the requirements of the end-users. The need for high-capacity commercial electric meat saws is more in butcher shops and slaughterhouses compared to foodservice establishments and supermarkets.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five commercial electric meat saws market vendors

BIRO Manufacturing

BIRO Manufacturing offers a wide range of meat processing equipment. It offers both commercial and industrial meat saws, along with tenderizers, meat grinders, meat cutters, horizontal slicers, and other meat processing equipment. The product line also includes industrial and table-top vacuum tumblers and poultry cutters.

The company provides custom-designed meat processors to match the requirements of its clients. This provides additional advantages to both customers as well as the company.

Butcher Boy Machines International

Butcher Boy Machines International has a manufacturing unit in the US and mainly offers its products to slaughterhouses, butcher shops, restaurants, and convenience stores. It provides different types of meat processing appliances, which include meat saws, meat flakers, meat mincers, ovens, and meat grinders.

The company uses various social media platforms to promote its commercial meat saws and to create its brand image. For instance, the company connects with its end-users by sharing news and new product launches by using portals such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

KOLBE

KOLBE offers its products to various end-user segments such as butcher shops, slaughterhouses, supermarkets, and industrial cutting-plants. It offers meat saws, meat mincers, and portioning solutions. The company has its manufacturing unit in Germany.

The company is specialized in meat processing products and has its presence for more than 65 years in the market. The compact design and the ease of operations provide improved operational efficiency. The commercial electric meat saws are equipped with four height-adjustable options and a stainless-steel foot without vibration.

Hobart

Hobart offers products for the foodservice industry as well as the food retail industry. The company has a wide range of products like cooking equipment, food preparation equipment, commercial dishwashers, and weighing and wrapping equipment. It offers meat saws, mixers, and grinders in the food preparation equipment market.

The company has more than 200 sales and service locations worldwide and has a strong presence in North America, Europe, and APAC. It also has manufacturing operations in countries such as the US, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, and the UK.

Skyfood Equipment

Skyfood Equipment produces a wide range of products such as slicers, scales, blenders, peelers, food processors and cutter mixers, shredders and graters, meat processing equipment, bakery equipment, juicers, drink machines, ice crushers, cooking equipment, refrigeration equipment, and dry displays.

The company offers different models of the commercial electric meat saws, which are manufactured for different end-user segments to increase the product penetration and enhance its brand image. The company caters to end-users such as large, medium and small butcher shops and convenience stores.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Commercial Convection Oven Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Bakery Proofers Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like foodalcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic beverages. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621006100/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com