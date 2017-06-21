Annual awards program honors customer and partner success at Community Live in Las Vegas, the company's largest customer conference to date



LAS VEGAS, 2017-06-21 20:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialForce, the leading cloud ERP for the new services economy, today announced the winners of its fifth annual 360 Customer and Partner Excellence Awards. The awards recognize outstanding customer achievements across all FinancialForce solution lines in categories including Best Customer Experience, Exemplary Use of Platform and Community Champion of the Year. New to the awards program this year are two prestigious partner excellence awards for both System Integrators and ISVs.



This year's program received another record-breaking number of submissions from customers all over the globe. Finalists and winners were featured on stage today during the final day of FinancialForce Community Live in Las Vegas, the company's largest customer conference to date.



"Congratulations to all of this year's 360 Customer and Partner Excellence Award winners and finalists," said Tod Nielsen, CEO at FinancialForce. "I am inspired by the incredible journeys many of our customers and partners have taken, and how technology continues to improve their businesses and their ability to deliver great customer experience. We're excited to be helping companies transform to deliver more services and will continue to build on our flexible and agile ERP solutions to better equip organizations for the new services economy."



"For organizations in every industry, we are in a time of change. The winners of this competition are fantastic examples of how to use FinancialForce's platform to enable business model transformation at speed, and how back office visibility and efficiency can improve customer experience." - Ben Kepes, 360 Awards Judge, Business Leader, Technology Evangelist and Entrepreneur.



This year's panel of judges included: Tod Nielsen, CEO of FinancialForce, Fred Studer, CMO of FinancialForce and Ben Kepes, Business Leader, Technology Evangelist and Entrepreneur. Judges selected winners in the following eight categories:



FinancialForce Financial Management (FM) Excellence: Recognizes customers who have demonstrated innovation, greater efficiencies and improved effectiveness in business processes, customer service, supply chain/inventory control, financial reporting, revenue management and other financial management best practices while leveraging the power of FinancialForce Financial Management and the Salesforce Platform.



-- Winner: INTO University Partnerships, a global education partnering organization that forms long-term joint ventures with globally-ranked, ambitious universities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Asia. INTO University Partnerships was selected for its efficiency in using automated revenue recognition to eliminate days of manual work each month as well as its innovative approach in using FinancialForce to run its complex finances.



FinancialForce Professional Services Automation (PSA) Excellence: Recognizes customers who have demonstrated dramatic improvements and innovation in professional services productivity, utilization, customer service, cross-departmental visibility, resource management and other professional services best practices while leveraging the power of FinancialForce PSA and the Salesforce Platform.



-- Winner: Greenway Health, a single vendor for all Healthcare IT and revenue cycle services, was selected for utilizing FinancialForce PSA to create a deeper bond between sales and services. As a result, it achieved faster insights and reporting, resulting in more than 1000 hours of saved time per year.



FinancialForce Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence: Recognizes customers who have demonstrated innovation and success in human capital management including onboarding, recruiting, benefits management, records management, talent management, and employee engagement while leveraging the power of FinancialForce HCM and the Salesforce Platform.



-- Winner: Superior Industries, a manufacturing company, implemented FinancialForce HCM in October 2015 and, as a result, saved hundreds of hours of manual data entry time. Users, HR managers and IT have rallied around the seamless user experience and improvements to HR practices.



Best Customer Experience: This award recognizes customers who have demonstrated initiative, excellence and creativity in how they utilize FinancialForce solutions, on top of the Salesforce Platform, to improve their customer experience. Winners are selected based on how they have included FinancialForce applications as part of their customer-centric strategy, and the impact the front and back office integration has made on their business.



-- Winner: Jacobus Consulting, a previous 360 winner, was selected for its dedication to advancing its mission of healthcare by empowering clients to achieve what matters most. By supporting providers with strategic advisory and information technology services, Jacobus Consulting is a consistent example of how companies can utilize ERP in a single cloud platform to impact customer success..



Exemplary Use of Platform: Recognizes customers who use two or more FinancialForce solutions and have demonstrated a strong belief in how multi-app usage is a game-changer for the success of their business. Winners are those who have a vision for leveraging applications across Salesforce Platform to underpin the future of their work.



-- Winner: Medidata Solutions, a company that provides industry-leading, cloud-based solutions for clinical research, was selected for implementing a PSA and financials system that will scale with them in the future. Since implementing FinancialForce, Medidata has seen dramatic improvements in productivity, customer service, cross-departmental visibility and limited-resource management planning.



Community Champion of the Year: Recognizes individuals who are the most actively engaged within the FinancialForce Community, regularly initiating and participating in the top discussions and influencing and supporting other members with their comments, feedback and ideas. The winners are those who hold the highest reputation levels and have been instrumental in driving forward the community by helping other community members to strive for excellence through FinancialForce applications.



-- Winner: Michael Slawnik, from Interlochen Center for the Arts, is dedicated to empowering others within the FinancialForce community. Nominated by peers, he is an active and engaged member who is always working to provide advice and solutions for those in need-ensuring their businesses utilize FinancialForce to the fullest.



FinancialForce Partner Excellence, Systems Integrator: Recognizes both system Integrators and ISV partners who have delivered problem-solving and innovative solutions to customers by leveraging FinancialForce applications and technology. Winners are those who have a proven track record of customer success as well as continued commitment and vision for transforming businesses in partnership with FinancialForce.



-- Winner: Icon Cloud Consulting is a premier FinancialForce implementation partner that is growing quickly with 150+ customer implementations completed across numerous industries. T As users of FinancialForce PSA, Icon Cloud has been able to triple its headcount and revenue over the past five years.



FinancialForce Partner Excellence, ISV: Recognizes both system integrators and ISV partners who have delivered problem-solving and innovative solutions to customers by leveraging FinancialForce applications and technology. Winners are those who have a proven track record of customer success as well as continued commitment and vision for transforming businesses in partnership with FinancialForce.



-- Winner: Chargent, the leading payment solution on the Salesforce AppExchange, provides connectors for FinancialForce Accounting and Billing Central. The partnership helps customers organize all of their payment data alongside all of their accounting data, further enabling the 360-degree view of the business.



