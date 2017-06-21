WATERLOO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY)(TSX: BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 5, 2017 for the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2017, were elected as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Chen 275,033,958 96.68% 9,436,745 3.32% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Michael A. Daniels 280,566,501 98.63% 3,904,202 1.37% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Timothy Dattels 223,187,872 78.46% 61,282,831 21.54% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Richard Lynch 279,985,068 98.42% 4,485,635 1.58% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laurie Smaldone Alsup 283,927,088 99.81% 543,614 0.19% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Barbara Stymiest 279,867,820 98.38% 4,602,883 1.62% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- V. Prem Watsa 260,678,008 91.64% 23,792,695 8.36% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wayne Wouters 283,905,089 99.80% 565,614 0.20% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

