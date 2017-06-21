

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures paused after a recent downtrend Wednesday, holding near 5-week lows in the absence of market-moving economic data.



The dollar wobbled a bit today, allowing gold to find its footing. Gold's safe haven value was also boosted by signs that markets will be vulnerable to the collapse in crude oil prices.



August gold gained $2.30, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,245.80/oz.



Gold has come under pressure since last Wednesday as the Federal Reserve unexpectedly hinted it is determined to raise interest rates once more in 2018 and three times in 2018 despite an economic soft patch.



In an interview with the Financial Times, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Wednesday said the September meeting could be the appropriate time to begin the process of shrinking the Fed's balance sheet.



Overseas, traders weighed conflicting rate hike views from the Bank of England. BoE official Andy Haldane said he was likely to back an interest rate hike before year's end.



However, the time is not right to begin raising interest rates, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday, citing weak wage growth.



'Given the mixed signals on consumer spending and business investment, and given the still subdued domestic inflationary pressures, in particular anaemic wage growth, now is not yet the time to begin that adjustment,' Carney said in his delayed speech at the Mansion House.



