TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC)(TSX: UNC.PR.A)(TSX: UNC.PR.B)(TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Amount of Record Date Payable Date Dividend First Preferred Shares August 4, 2017 August 15, 2017 $0.375 Second Preferred Shares, 1959 Series August 4, 2017 August 15, 2017 $0.375 Second Preferred Shares, 1963 Series August 4, 2017 August 15, 2017 $0.375 Common Shares August 4, 2017 August 15, 2017 $0.30

United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

Contacts:

Frank J. Glosnek

Treasurer

(416) 947-2578

(416) 362-2592 (FAX)

www.ucorp.ca



