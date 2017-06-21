2017 Report - Global $33+ Billion Gluten-Free Products Market Analysis 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Gluten-Free Products Market Analysis By Product (Bakery, Dairy Alternatives, Desserts & Ice-Creams, Prepared Foods, Pasta & Rice), By Distribution (Grocery Stores, Mass Merchandiser, Club Stores), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global gluten-free products market is expected to reach USD 33.05 billion by 2025

The market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period mainly on account of the rising incidences of celiac disease, diabetes as well as obesity across the developed economies.

Consumer perception of gluten-free products being diet food is expected to act as a key driver for the industry growth over the next few years. Unique promotional strategies adopted by the major manufacturers including sampling, in-store cooking demonstrations, and shelf tags indicating a consumable to be gluten-free have been playing crucial roles in influencing the product demand.

The growing inclination of consumers towards leading healthy lifestyles, coupled with the association of free-from products to being healthy is expected to have a positive impact on the industry growth. In addition, the rising awareness among consumers to limit intake of gluten to avoid celiac disease and irresistible bowel syndrome (IBS) is expected to aid product demand.

Gluten-free products are perceived to ease digestive ailments, lower the cholesterol level, and be less fattening, which in turn are expected to drive the product demand over the forecast years. Furthermore, the easy availability of the products, through nearly every grocery store, is expected to aid industry growth, most notably in the U.S. and major European countries.

Further key findings from the report suggest:



Bakery products are expected to dominate the industry growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period on account of the high demand for gluten-free bread in the U.S. and France owing to the increasing incidences of celiac disease

owing to the increasing incidences of celiac disease Rising consumption of gluten-free pasta in Italy & Germany , coupled with increasing incidences of IBS and celiac disease, is expected to drive the industry growth in Europe . In addition, high demand for rice in Asia Pacific is likely to complement industry growth.

& , coupled with increasing incidences of IBS and celiac disease, is expected to drive the industry growth in . In addition, high demand for rice in is likely to complement industry growth. Grocery stores accounted for 70% of the overall distribution of the gluten-free products, on account of easy accessibility to a wide range of products under one roof

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market on account increasing consumption of the products as diet food coupled with unique marketing strategies adopted by the major manufacturers to gain regional share.

is expected to be the fastest growing market on account increasing consumption of the products as diet food coupled with unique marketing strategies adopted by the major manufacturers to gain regional share. The major manufacturers in the industry such as Boulder Brands and Hain Celestial Group have adopted different promotional strategies including distribution of free samples and conducting in-store cooking demonstrations to acquire new consumers and gain industry share.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Gluten-Free Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Gluten-Free Products Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Gluten-Free Products Market: Distribution Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Gluten-Free Products Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



Boulder Brands

Hain Celestial Group

General Mills Inc .

. Kellogg's Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Hero Group AG

Glutamel

Big Oz Industries Ltd.

Alara Wholefoods Ltd.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd.

Schar

The Pastry Pantry

True Foods

Silly Yaks

Ultrapharm

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rmbp9h/glutenfree





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716