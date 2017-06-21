CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - LexCentral, a steel company affiliated with The Lex Group, today announced its continued growth in the automotive industry by providing its flat rolled steel products through a group of automotive stampers to automotive manufacturers. Currently providing steel in 15 different states across the greater Midwest area, LexCentral has survived more than five decades by operating a unique distribution process that provides customers with superior production quality, logistical support and high quality products while remaining technology advanced, customer orientated and up-to-date on new developments in the ever-changing steel industry.

"In spite of the automotive industry's sluggish growth, LexCentral has continued to grow increasing more than 250 percent in sales and we're proud to deliver quality materials in the widely diversified automotive manufacturing market," said Bill Douglass, president at LexCentral. "The Midwest has been the heart of automotive manufacturing and fabrication in the United States since its inception and we're grateful to our loyal automotive customers for their continued support."

LexCentral continues to work hard with customers to deliver quality products to a variety of industries including agricultural, construction, household and industrial appliances, industrial, commercial, residential, electrical and precision machined products. Everything from metal buildings, tractors, appliances, office furniture, metal lockers, tubing, lawnmowers and shelving are made in the Midwest and supplied by LexCentral Steel.

The LexCentral plant is currently taking orders, and interested manufacturers can obtain more information at http://lexcentral.net. The company also operates LexWest in Los Angeles and LexSouth in Houston, expanding its reach across the majority of the U.S.

About The Lex Group

The Lex Group is the parent company of a group of subsidiaries that distribute flat rolled steel and other related metal products to solve the challenges that North American manufacturers and distributors face every day. Its businesses offer full production and logistical support with distribution facilities in the Midwest, South, and Western United States. For more information, please visit: www.lexholding.net.

