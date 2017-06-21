Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global food and beverage industry. Per Technavio's recent market findings, the F&B sector is very dynamic as it needs to cater to rapidly changing consumer preferences. The sector consists of several local and multinational vendors.

Global Cottonseed Oil Market 2017-2021

Growing awareness about the health benefits of cottonseed oil coupled with the low price of cottonseed oil will help in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cottonseed oil is used for different applications in industries such as retail, food processing, and certain other industries, and for cosmetic applications.

One of the trends emerging in the market is the demand for cold pressed cottonseed oil as cold pressing helps to retain its natural antioxidants odor and flavor.

Global Frozen Yogurt Market 2017-2021

The global frozen yogurt market is growing due to various factors such as growing inclination toward new flavors, increasing awareness of the health benefits of yogurt consumption and the growing demand for private label products.

The extension of frozen yogurt product lines will help manufacturers attract new consumers as well as retain existing consumers.

The demand for dairy-free frozen yogurt is increasing as the lactose intolerant population is increasing.

Coconut Water Market in Europe 2017-2021

The upcoming market research report for the coconut water market in Europe classifies the key drivers, major trends, as well as the restraints that the non-alcoholic sector currently experiences.

This industry report on the coconut water market in Europe also considers the growth of similar markets such as bottled spring water, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

This upcoming market research report covers vendors like Coco Yoyo, Cocofina, Freedom Brands, Goya Foods, PepsiCo, Vita Coco, Coca-Cola, and Green Coco Europe.

