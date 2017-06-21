Global $33.6 Billion Medical Plastics Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Medical Plastics Market Analysis By Application (Medical Device Packaging, Medical Components, Orthopedic Implant Packaging, Orthopedic Soft Goods, Wound Care, Tooth Implants, Denture Base Material), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global medical plastic market size is expected to reach USD 33.6 billion by 2025

Rising demand for sterilized plastics for use in the medical industry is expected to emerge as the major factor driving market growth.



The market exhibits an abundance of raw material supply with a large volume of raw material production across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The industry is characterized by the consumption of premium quality high priced products used in the manufacture of healthcare products such as catheters, surgical instruments, and syringes.



The industry is driven by the global population growth, increasing access to the consumers towards healthcare services, primarily in the developing economies, and growing substitution of the metal parts in surgical components. In addition, development of advanced materials with improved strength and performance is expected to benefit the market growth



The industry is characterized by extensive regulations enforced regarding the performance of the products in medical devices. In addition, the industry is expected to be affected by the rejection of Polyvinyl chloride due to concerns regarding the effects the product usage on human health.



Price volatility triggered by spike and decline in the price levels of crude oil is major factor impacting market growth. In addition, increasing demand for the product in alternate applications is expected to pose a threat to the growth, though the effect is likely to be subdued by the growing product adoption over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Medical Plastics Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Medical Plastics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Medical Plastics Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Competitive Scenario



7. Company Profiles



Rochling Group

Nolato AB

GW Plastics Inc.

Saint Gobain Performance Plastics

Orthoplastics Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Tekni-Plex Inc.

Solvay S.A.

HMC Polymers

Proxy Biomedical Ltd.

Specialty Silicone Fabricators, Inc. (Trelleborg Sealing Solutions)

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

NuSil Technology LLC

Trinseo S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r47wf4/medical_plastics

