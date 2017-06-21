Global $48.5 Billion Virtual Reality (VR) Market Analysis 2014-2025 by Device, Technology, Component & Application - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global virtual reality (VR) market is expected to reach USD 48.5 billion by 2025

VR technology based Gesture Tracking Devices (GTD) devices find commercial applications in high-performance computers and VR gaming applications. The VR Head Mount Devices (HMD) technology offers a cost-effective and reliable solution to experience immersive virtual experience by means of a smartphone. The consumer electronics application segment would dominate the sector in terms of market size over the forecast period. The growing adoption of medical and consumer electronics based VR applications is anticipated to revolutionize the market by 2025.



Non-mobile VR headsets have their own integrated screens, for example, Oculus Rift, whereas mobile VR headsets use smartphones as the screen, for example, Google Cardboard. Numerous large corporations, such as HTC Corporation and Sony Corporation, are venturing into space. The introduction of commercial VR headsets is expected to accelerate market growth over the next two years.



The market can be categorized based on components into hardware and software verticals. The hardware segment dominated the virtual reality market in terms of the overall market share in 2016. The rising demand for smartphone devices is anticipated to complement the growing VR hardware device sales. The increasing penetration of devices, such as smartphones and tablets, is expected to drive the software segment over the forecast period. The increasing demand for VR applications in the gaming and entertainment segments is expected contribute to the market growth.



The key industry participants include CyberGlove Systems LLC, Barco, Alphabet Inc., HTC Corporation, Oculus VR LLC, and Leap Motion, Inc.



