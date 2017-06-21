TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC)(TSX: UNC.PR.A)(TSX: UNC.PR.B)(TSX: UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2017:

% of % of Director Nominee Votes For Votes Cast Votes Withheld Votes Cast David J. Dawson 10,117,158 99.96 3,835 0.04 Duncan N.R. Jackman 9,583,418 94.69 537,575 5.31 Kim Shannon 10,116,943 99.96 4,050 0.04 Mark M. Taylor 9,720,205 96.04 400,788 3.96 Michael J. White 10,117,158 99.96 3,835 0.04 David R. Wingfield 10,116,943 99.96 4,050 0.04

