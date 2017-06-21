

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is trading slightly lower against all of its major rivals Wednesday afternoon, but is little changed overall. The week has been light on economic data so far this week, but existing home sales data came in better than expected this morning.



After reporting a notable decrease in U.S. existing home sales in the previous month, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing an unexpected rebound in existing home sales in the month of May.



NAR said existing home sales climbed by 1.1 percent to an annual rate of 5.62 million in May after tumbling by 2.5 percent to a downwardly revised 5.56 million in April.



The rebound surprised economists, who had expected existing home sales to edge down to an annual rate of 5.55 million in May from the 5.57 million originally reported for the previous month.



Existing risks to global growth such as an abrupt tightening of financial conditions likely eased over the past year, thanks to careful communication by the US Federal Reserve, but new threats have emerged due to high policy uncertainty surrounding the fiscal and trade plans of the Trump administration, the European Central Bank said Wednesday.



'Careful communication by the Federal Reserve System, coupled with a very gradual course of monetary policy tightening and the decline in vulnerabilities in major emerging market economies, appears to have eased the risk of a disorderly tightening of global financial conditions,' the bank said in its latest economic bulletin.



The dollar has slipped to around $1.1150 against the Euro Wednesday afternoon, from an early high of $1.1127.



The French economy is forecast to grow at the strongest pace since 2011, the statistical office Insee said in quarterly report released late Tuesday. Gross domestic product is forecast to expand 1.6 percent this year, the strongest since 2011. The economy had expanded 1.1 percent in 2016.



Bank of England Chief Economist Andrew Haldane said he considered the case for a rate hike at the June monetary policy meeting.



However, he voted to maintain the bank rate citing still few signs of higher wage growth despite upward pressure on inflation and chances of a sharper than expected slowing in the economy.



'Both are reasons for monetary policy not to rush its fences,' Haldane said in a speech on Wednesday.



'Provided the data are still on track, I do think that beginning the process of withdrawing some of the incremental stimulus provided last August would be prudent moving into the second half of the year,' he said.



The buck fell to a low of $1.2709 against the pound sterling Wednesday, but has since rebounded to around $1.2665.



Britain's budget deficit reached the lowest for the month of May since 2007 on higher tax receipts, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks decreased by GBP 0.3 billion from the previous year to GBP 6.7 billion. This was the lowest borrowing for May since 2007.



Economists had forecast the deficit to narrow to GBP 6.8 billion from April's revised shortfall of GBP 9.39 billion.



The greenback rose to a high of Y111.724 against the Japanese Yen Wednesday, but has since retreated to around Y111.300, nearly unchanged for the day.



Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economic recovery continues, although at a delayed pace, minutes from the bank's April 26-27 meeting revealed on Wednesday.



There remains considerable uncertainty in overseas economies, the bank said, and downside risks to Japanese economic activity remain.



'Risk factors (include) developments in overseas economies; firms' and households' medium-to long-term growth expectations; and fiscal sustainability in the medium to long term,' the minutes said.



Japan's all industry activity rebounded in April from March, data published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday. The all industry activity index climbed 2.1 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in March. The monthly rate also exceeded the expectations of 1.6 percent.



