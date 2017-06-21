

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A bill including a controversial provision to privatize the air traffic control system was unveiled by House Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Shuster, R-Penn., on Wednesday.



The legislation to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration for six years would include the privatization of air traffic control as well as other aviation reforms.



Privatizing air traffic control, which is supported by President Donald Trump as well as major airlines, would purportedly help accelerate a shift from using land-based radar to using more precise satellite-based navigation.



Shuster also argued that the privatization of air traffic control would save taxpayers money, saying, 'Maintaining the status quo is unacceptable.'



'For too many years, we have put money into the FAA to develop new technologies and gotten very little back,' Shuster said. 'It's really a waste of the taxpayers' money -- billions of dollars.'



Shuster said the bill has stronger support than previous efforts, pointing to changes to the board of directors that would govern the non-profit corporation in charge of air traffic control.



In response to the forced removal of a United Airlines (UAL) passenger from his seat in April, the bill would also prevent airlines from bumping a passenger once they have boarded the aircraft.



Shuster indicated the committee would consider the legislation next Tuesday, with a potential vote in the full House in mid-July.



