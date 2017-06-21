Wella Professionals Announces Sophie Turner As Global Brand Ambassador

WOODLAND HILLS, California, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Continuing to forge the path of creative innovation, Coty Professional Beauty, a division of Coty Inc. announces worldwide star, actress Sophie Turner, as Global Brand Ambassador for Wella Professionals. Honoring the brand's history of over 135 years of hair passion, the new partnership with Turner aims to inspire beauty enthusiasts and hair stylists to discover their true color through the power of transformation.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8126051-coty-wella-professionals-sophie-turner-global-brand-ambassador/

With 4.9 million followers on Instagram (and counting), Sophie Turner is the perfect muse for Wella Professionals' creative vision. The actress consistently pushes style boundaries, making fearless and bold hair color transformations. She inspires not only her fans but the larger community of beauty professionals.

"I'm honored to be named the face of Wella Professionals, an iconic beauty brand that encourages women like me to be bold in their choices," says Turner. "Working with them is a great creative collaboration because it gives life to my on-screen characters and allows me to express my personality off-screen, as well."

In her first activity to kick off the partnership, Turner will appear in the brand's summer fall campaigns. Behind the scenes of the production shoot, Wella Professionals Global Artist, Sonya Dove, collaborated with Christian Wood, on achieving a modern, youthful style for the campaign. Turner will also bring Wella Professionals' signature styles to life via the red carpet and has already worn looks featuring EIMI products at several appearances in early 2017.

"We are thrilled to announce Sophie as Wella Professionals Global Ambassador," remarked Laura Simpson, Chief Marketing Officer Coty Professional Beauty. "She's an exceptionally talented artist who represents a generation of women which like to express themselves by wearing premium-looking, sophisticated hair color. Exceptional hair color results are only possible in the salon and using the best products and services, something which Wella Professionals proudly offers Sophie as well as millions of women and men around the world," she concluded.

In her new role as Global Brand Ambassador, Turner will help the brand launch new product innovations via multi-faceted public relations campaigns and appear in Global marketing, print and digital advertising, in-store displays, and social media content commencing July 2017.

ABOUT COTY INC.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in revenue, with a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers' beauty. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three divisions - Coty Consumer Beauty, which is focused on color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances sold primarily in the mass retail channels with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Rimmel; Coty Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Coty Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has approximately 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 130 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com