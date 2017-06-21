Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global autonomous mobile robots market to grow at a CAGR of 14.31% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2017-2021 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, revenue, and services market.

One trend in the market is incorporation of ultra-wide band (UWB) technology. Industrial robots are made to work on the shop floor with no human intervention. This saves time and energy of manual labor, which could be utilized in other tasks.

According to the report, one driver in the market is requirement of mini mobile robots. The development of industries such as medical science and healthcare, food and beverages, automotive, oil and gas, shipbuilding, aircraft manufacturing, semiconductor industries, and other manufacturing units have generated the demand for autonomous mobile robots. The demand for these robots has been pulled up in the recent years because of their different behavior and patterns.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high implementation cost. The manufacturing cost of autonomous mobile robots is very high. The integration of the latest technology and components in robots such as high-resolution camera, software, global positioning system (GPS), and light metals for the body structure adds to the overall price of robots. These robots are sophisticated because of the applications they are used in and the environment they are operated in.

